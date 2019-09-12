SelfSell Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2.64 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00035746 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

