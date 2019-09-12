Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $300,412.97 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sylvia Summers sold 6,487 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $300,412.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMTC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 761,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,003. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

