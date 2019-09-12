Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,064,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the July 31st total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicesource International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Servicesource International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,465 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 139.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 282,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Servicesource International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicesource International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.