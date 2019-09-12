Sharpay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,843.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $299,165.00 and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sharpay has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01156056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sharpay Token Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,302,597 tokens. The official website for Sharpay is sharpay.io. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay.

Sharpay Token Trading

Sharpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

