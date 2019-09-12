Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,372,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,535,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 571,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,019. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after buying an additional 5,721,478 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,754,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,729,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,270,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.