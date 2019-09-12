SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $8.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

About SHOPRITE HOLDIN/S

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and cosmetics, liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

