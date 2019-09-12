Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Decreases By 48.6%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 5,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,414 shares of company stock valued at $109,472.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

