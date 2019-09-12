Short Interest in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expands By 31.3%

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 219.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 66.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 213,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 188,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,539. The stock has a market cap of $536.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.99 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

