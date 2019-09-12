Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Declines By 23.4%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 725,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 364,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,739 shares of company stock valued at $175,263. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Barnes Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.