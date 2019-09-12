Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Drops By 40.0%

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Canterbury Park stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter.

In other Canterbury Park news, Director Dale H. Schenian purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $44,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,809 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park during the first quarter worth $726,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

