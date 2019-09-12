Short Interest in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) Declines By 14.0%

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 519,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRA. Morgan Stanley lowered Charah Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Roger D. Shannon bought 12,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 123.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 101.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 61,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.01.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

