Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Increases By 37.6%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 208,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ETON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

