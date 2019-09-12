Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Decreases By 14.9%

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,373,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 5,137,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.04. 1,218,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.