Short Interest in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Declines By 17.2%

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,406,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 8,939,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 35.2% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.87.

FTV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,993. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

