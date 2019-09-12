Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Decreases By 15.9%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 450,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.51. 154,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.99. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,207.78% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ion Geophysical has an average rating of “Hold”.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

