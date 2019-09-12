Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Declines By 13.2%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $705,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 14.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,567. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

