Short Interest in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Grows By 49.6%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 31st total of 333,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,291. The company has a market cap of $608.82 million and a PE ratio of 273.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

