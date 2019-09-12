Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) Increases By 42.4%

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the July 31st total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth $33,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 45,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,089. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

