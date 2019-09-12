Short Interest in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Decreases By 17.9%

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 31st total of 202,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer acquired 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $51,514.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,180.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bylinsky acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,454.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,567 shares of company stock worth $580,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PICO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 62,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Pico has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

