Short Interest in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Rises By 45.6%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,019,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 699,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 153,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. PolyOne has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

