Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Expands By 22.8%

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 31st total of 140,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PTMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 11,500 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,639 shares of company stock valued at $73,509. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $3,449,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $1,683,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $766,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

