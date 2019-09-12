Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Grows By 35.5%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 650,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.17. 28,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,618. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $823,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.