Short Interest in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Decreases By 13.3%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROSE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 90.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

