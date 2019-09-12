Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Declines By 53.5%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 139,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

