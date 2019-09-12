Short Interest in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expands By 47.0%

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 280,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

SBOW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.21. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

