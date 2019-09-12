Short Interest in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Increases By 27.0%

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 93.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,882. The firm has a market cap of $884.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.