Short Interest in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Declines By 36.2%

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the July 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Systemax by 651.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Systemax during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 45,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. Systemax has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $789.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.65 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

