Short Interest in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Declines By 35.7%

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,628,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 5,638,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

