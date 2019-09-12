Short Interest in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Rises By 29.2%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the July 31st total of 636,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 601,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Lng Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 166,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.49. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

