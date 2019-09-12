Short Interest in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Decreases By 12.3%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 545.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.68. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.77. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.