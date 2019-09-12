Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 36.6%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $170,700. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

