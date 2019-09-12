Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Decreases By 27.4%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,098,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 13,900,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,457. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,045 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,070,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,170 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,221,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,614 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.