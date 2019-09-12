Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Stock analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 363,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

