Signet Financial Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,362,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,848,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,773,000 after buying an additional 1,011,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,737,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,153,000 after acquiring an additional 926,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,335. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

