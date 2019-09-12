Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 564,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 378,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 16,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

INTC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 8,162,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,417,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

