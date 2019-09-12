Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $132,397,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $105,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Stephens started coverage on IAA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on IAA in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 674,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81. IAA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.