Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

CBRL stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 218,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,020. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $2,360,373.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,879 shares of company stock valued at $200,668,080 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

