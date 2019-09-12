Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.48. 2,170,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

