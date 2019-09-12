Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 13,574 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,518,000 after buying an additional 1,329,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 485,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,752,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,850,000 after acquiring an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $93,177,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 142,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Wellington Shields lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

