Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after buying an additional 251,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,589,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

