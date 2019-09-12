Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

