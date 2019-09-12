Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VBR stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

