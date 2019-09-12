SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading 5.1% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) shares rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.76, approximately 337,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 135,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

SILV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $40,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22,071.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

