Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBIZ opened at GBX 192.75 ($2.52) on Monday. Simplybiz Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 million and a P/E ratio of 49.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Simplybiz Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 25,000 shares of Simplybiz Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £51,250 ($66,967.20).

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

