Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Down 86.1% in August

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:SKYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 50,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sky Solar has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

