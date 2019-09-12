Skycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $357,468.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004552 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $357,468.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00201277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.01144190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016475 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023887 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.