Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SCGLY. Citigroup raised Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 152,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.