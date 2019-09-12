Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $20.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.76.

Separately, Barclays lowered Sodexo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

