Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $89.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $8,211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,995 shares of company stock valued at $17,894,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.