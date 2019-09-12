SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives $19.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. 539,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

